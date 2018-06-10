Obituary: Robert G. Tabor

Robert G. Tabor (Taborsky), 89, died on Jan. 21 in Austin, Texas.
“I honestly can say my father was the most decent man I ever met, and he did not have a condemning or paternalistic bone in his body. He was an egalitarian. My father taught me to be fascinated by nature and experimentation and to wonder. He wanted me to be a scientist but was never pushy about it and accepted my artistic bent 100%. I was not ready to see him go; I was thinking he would live to be 100 years old.”—Laura Tabor-Huerta, daughter
Most recent title: consultant and expert witness
Education: B.S. chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1952; M.S., chemistry, Adelbert College, 1954; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Case Western Reserve University, 1957
Survivors: daughter, Laura Tabor-Huerta; one grandson
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter