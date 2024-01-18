Obituary: Robert Gelman

Robert Gelman, 75, of Hockessin, Delaware, died Nov. 2, 2023.
“Bob spent 31 years working for Hercules and then Ashland before retiring in 2010. He also used his chemistry knowledge to help his daughters in science class from grade school through college. Bob used his science background to research treatment options as he battled Parkinson’s disease for more than 10 years. He read C&EN magazine regularly throughout his retirement. Bob is already missed by many former colleagues, dear friends, and his family.”—Beth Baum, daughter
Most recent title: Research fellow, Ashland
Education: BA, chemistry, University of Connecticut, 1970; MS, macromolecular science, 1972, and PhD, macromolecular science, 1974, Case Western Reserve University
Survivors: Daughters, Beth Baum and Robyn Sheehan; two grandchildren; brother, Jerry Gelman
