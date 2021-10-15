Obituary: Robert H. Brill

Robert H. Brill, 91, died April 7 in Corning, New York.
“Through decades of international interaction, Bob served as mentor to innumerable conservation interns, conservators, conservation scientists, glass scientists, and students. He generously shared his time and expertise with them, facilitated their educational and research goals, and helped them achieve important roles in the fields of glass conservation and glass science.”—Elizabeth R. Brill, daughter, and Stephen P. Koob, colleague
Most recent title: Research scientist emeritus, Corning Museum of Glass
Education: BS, chemistry, Upsala College; PhD, physical chemistry, Rutgers University, 1954
Survivors: Wife, Margaret; and daughter, Elizabeth
