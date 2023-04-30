Obituary: Robert H. Krueger

Robert H. Krueger, 96, died Jan. 6, 2023, in Lake Forest, Illinois.
“Robert worked for Borg Warner’s Research Center in Des Plaines, Illinois, for 32 years as a chemist and manager of physical chemistry. During that time, he developed many new products and processes in the areas of corrosion, tribology, sensors, and materials. He retired with 21 patents and 35 technical papers. Robert then joined the BIRL Industrial Research Laboratory at Northwestern University for several years. He maintained a membership and active role in the American Chemical Society for over 60 years.”—Matthew Krueger, son
Most recent title: Research scientist, BIRL Industrial Research Laboratory, Northwestern University
Education: BS, chemistry, Morningside College, 1950; MS, organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1955; PhD, chemistry, Loyola University, 1967
Survivors: Sons, Matthew and Frederick; daughter, Sandra; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
