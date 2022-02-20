Obituary: Robert H. M. Simon

Robert H. M. Simon, 96, died July 3, 2021, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
“A scientist with multiple patents, Bob also was a pianist, oboist, and composer. He was a nature lover who raised orchids, a writer of letters and short stories, and a scholar of art, music, literature, and history. And he could build or fix just about anything. Above all, Bob’s greatest joy was his family and many lifelong friends. With his wife, Sheila, he led a happy life filled with shared passions for the arts, travel, good conversation, and paddling their canoe on New England lakes. Bob was also a scuba diver and sledding enthusiast with his children at every snowfall.”—Alice Simon Ericson, daughter
Most recent title: Fellow, Monsanto
Education: BS, chemical engineering, University of Delaware, 1948; PhD, chemical engineering, Yale University, 1957
Survivors: Sons, Burt and Stewart; daughters, Alice Simon Ericson and Diana
