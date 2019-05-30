Obituary: Robert H. Wood

Robert H. Wood, 86, died on Feb. 3 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
“When I arrived at the University of Delaware in the fall of 1964 as a fresh-faced assistant professor, Bob was one of the dozen chemistry faculty who welcomed me to the department. For the next 38 years, until he retired, I valued his wise counsel, admired his great intellect, and most importantly, cherished his friendship. He personified the ideal colleague.”—John L. Burmeister, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry emeritus, University of Delaware
Education: BS, chemistry, Caltech, 1953; PhD, physical chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1957
Survivors: Wife, Joanne; sons, Michael and Mark; stepsons, Todd and Bill; three grandchildren
