Obituary: Robert Harris Maybury

Robert Harris Maybury, 98, died April 12 in Falls Church, Virginia.
“The scientific community has lost a giant who committed himself to ensuring that men, women, boys, and girls around the world learned the importance of science. Through his extensive travels, he was able to impart important lessons to his family, friends, and colleagues about international cooperation, multiculturalism, and the never-ending need for inquiry.”—Joel Maybury, son
Most recent title: Executive director, International Organization for Chemical Sciences in Development
Education: BS, chemistry, Eastern Nazarene College, 1944; MS, chemistry, Boston University, 1948; PhD, chemistry, Boston University, 1952
Survivors: Daughter, Rachel McDonald; sons, John, Kenneth, and Joel
