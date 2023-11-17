Obituary: Robert J. Chorvat

Robert J. Chorvat, 80, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, died July 29, 2023.
“Bob was the recipient of a 2018 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director’s Award for scientific or medical achievement, issued by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, for extraordinary leadership in the discovery and development of a first-in-class peripheral cannabinoid receptor 1 antagonist for therapeutic use in metabolic syndrome. Bob was the only non-NIH scientist to be cited by the NIH director as an extraordinary leader. His work is part of an arsenal of knowledge aimed at discovering better future medicines.”—George Kunos, NIH
Most recent title: Chief scientific officer, Jenrin Discovery
Education: BS, chemistry, St. Procopius College, 1964; PhD, organic chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1968
Survivors: Children, Mark Chorvat, Susan Chorvat, and Jeoffrey Chorvat; four grandchildren
