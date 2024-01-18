Obituary: Robert J. Nash

Robert J. Nash, 84, of Webster, New York, died Sept. 19, 2023.
“Bob was born in 1939 in Dursley, England, and studied chemistry, climbed mountains, and met his future wife, Ann, in Bangor, Wales. Bob and Ann were married in 1963 in Bristol, England, and immigrated to the US in 1965 after Bob received his PhD. After a postdoctoral position at Amherst College, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they had two children, Huw and John. The family moved to Webster, New York, in 1970, where Bob began a long and successful career as a research scientist at Xerox. In 2002, he was awarded the Chester F. Carlson Award for work in xerography.”— John Reinert Nash, son
Most recent title: Senior research scientist, Xerox
Education: BS, chemistry, Bangor University, 1962; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Bristol, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Ann Nash; sons, Huw Nash and John Reinert Nash; five grandchildren
