Obituary: Robert Jenkins

Robert Jenkins, 78, died Dec. 3, 2022, in Burlington, Vermont.
“Robert was a passionate member of the research and academic communities during his time at Penn State, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Vermont, collaborating and building strong relationships with his colleagues and students that lasted long beyond his retirement. Robert was also a photographer and an avid follower of Premier League football and Formula 1 racing.”—George Jenkins, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Vermont
Education: BSc, fuel science and engineering, PhD, fuel science and engineering, 1970, University of Leeds
Survivors: Wife, Susan; son, George; daughter, Sara; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter