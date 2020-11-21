Obituary: Robert L. Steffen

Robert L. Steffen, 92, died Oct. 18 in Jasper, Indiana.
“Robert (or Bob, as his family called him) was a very quiet and gentle man. He kept to himself but was always ready to share stories of his past with anyone that would listen. Bob loved to walk. He would walk somewhere every day. He preferred to walk than to drive his car. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and a 56-year member of the American Chemical Society. He was an avid fan of Indiana University football and basketball and the stock market. He was also proud of the fact that he never bought a lottery ticket.”—Rose Terwiske, niece
Most recent title: Chemist, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division
Education: BA, chemistry, Indiana University Bloomington, 1953
Survivors: Sister, Gertrude; nieces, Nancy Cannon, Deb Chamberlain, Karen Malone, Rose Terwiske, and Sarah Wigand; nephews, Mike, Pat, and Tom Terwiske
