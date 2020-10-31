Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert L. Strong

October 31, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Robert L. Strong, 90, died Oct. 11, 2018, in Newcastle, Washington.

“Dr. Strong welcomed me into his lab as part of a National Science Foundation–funded summer research program. He gave me an opportunity to do experimental work that led to a publication (my first, and what turned out to be my only experimental publication). But more importantly, he gave me confidence to look to graduate school with an awareness of opportunities and challenges. He helped me see the potential for physical chemistry to make a difference in applied areas, like the environmental science that I ended up pursuing.”—Jack Kaye, former student

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Survivors: Wife, Judith; daughters, Julie Pflug and Sharon; stepdaughter, Lynne Chafetz; sons, Allan and Stuart; stepson, Robert Chafetz; grandchildren and great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

