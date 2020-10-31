Obituary: Robert L. Strong

Robert L. Strong, 90, died Oct. 11, 2018, in Newcastle, Washington.
“Dr. Strong welcomed me into his lab as part of a National Science Foundation–funded summer research program. He gave me an opportunity to do experimental work that led to a publication (my first, and what turned out to be my only experimental publication). But more importantly, he gave me confidence to look to graduate school with an awareness of opportunities and challenges. He helped me see the potential for physical chemistry to make a difference in applied areas, like the environmental science that I ended up pursuing.”—Jack Kaye, former student
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Survivors: Wife, Judith; daughters, Julie Pflug and Sharon; stepdaughter, Lynne Chafetz; sons, Allan and Stuart; stepson, Robert Chafetz; grandchildren and great-grandchildren
