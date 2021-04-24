Obituary: Robert L. Swaine Sr.

Robert L. Swaine Sr., 97, died Feb. 8 in Deerfield Township, Ohio.
“Robert left college to enlist in the US Army and became a decorated combat infantryman during World War II. After the war, he completed his education at Northeastern University. He was a distinguished scientist and pioneer in food and flavor chemistry and later served as an executive leading research and development. In retirement he delighted in teaching flavor chemistry to a new generation of scientists.”—Robert L. Swaine Jr., son
Most recent title: Vice president of technical operations, Canada Dry
Education: BS, chemistry, Northeastern University, 1948
Survivors: Sons, David, Donald, and Robert; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; predeceased by wife, Barbara
