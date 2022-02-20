Obituary: Robert L. Wolke

Robert L. Wolke, 93, died Aug. 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
“In 1998, Bob was asked to write a biweekly food science column, Food 101, for the Washington Post. In the syndicated column that ran for 10 years, he answered questions like ‘What’s special about sea salt?’ and ‘What makes spices spicey?’ Bob received the James Beard Foundation Award for best newspaper food column in 2001. The popularity of the column led to the Einstein series of trade books. In 2005, Bob received the American Chemical Society’s James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, a title that summed up his lifelong pursuit of making science accessible and engaging.”—Leslie Wolke, daughter, and Marlene Parrish, wife
Most recent title: Author of What Einstein Kept Under His Hat: Secrets of Science in the Kitchen
Education: BS, chemistry, Polytechnic University of Brooklyn, 1949; PhD, nuclear chemistry, Cornell University, 1953
Survivors: Wife, Marlene Parrish; daughter, Leslie
