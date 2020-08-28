Obituary: Robert M. Williams

Robert M. Williams, 67, died on May 13 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“Bob loved his career to the fullest extent. He held 28 patents, authored three textbooks, wrote and published 354 technical papers, and testified as an expert witness for more than 40 patent-litigation suits. A personal career highlight was meeting Dr. HRH Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol of Thailand twice. Bob served on numerous editorial boards for various journals, provided consulting services for over 15 companies, served on advisory boards, codirected two start-ups, and directed the Colorado Center for Drug Discovery. He cared deeply for science, politics, the environment, and all those he loved and mentored over the years.”—Family of Robert M. Williams
Most recent title: University Distinguished Professor, Emeritus, Colorado State University
Education: BA, chemistry, Syracuse University, 1975; PhD, organic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1979
Survivors: Wife, Jill; and sons, Rainier and Ridge
