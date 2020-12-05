Obituary: Robert N. Hammer

Robert N. Hammer, 95, died Sept. 14 in Okemos, Michigan.
“In the 1960s, Hammer began thinking about using a tape-recorded method of teaching that would allow students to progress at their own pace. In 1970, Hammer refined this revolutionary method of teaching, and the first sessions recorded on tape cassettes began in 1973. Hammer’s lectures were recorded on 50,000 cassettes. During his tenure he also advised numerous postdoctoral students and chaired dissertation committees culminating in 12 students receiving their doctorates. He was a dedicated educator, often working evenings and weekends on behalf of countless students.”—John Decker, friend and personal assistant
Most recent title: Director of general chemistry, Michigan State University
Education: BA, chemistry, 1947, and MA, chemistry, 1949, University of Kansas; PhD, chemistry, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 1954
Survivors: Friend and personal assistant, John Decker
