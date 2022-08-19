Obituary: Robert P. DeSieno

Robert P. DeSieno, 88, died April 17 in Rye, New York.
“Robert was a teacher to the core. His passion for teaching young people about their world was matched by his desire to advance knowledge through research and experimentation. His understanding of the development of nuclear technology and its dangers was deep. He sought to instill in colleagues and students a healthy respect for the related benefits and risks and the need for compassionate, multidisciplinary study for a balanced, global future. As one can imagine, these things made him a fascinating dinner companion, especially over a bottle of decent Italian red or in a discussion of the nuances of Yankees baseball.”—Timothy DeSieno, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Skidmore College
Education: PhD, chemistry, University of California, Davis, 1966
Survivors: Son, Timothy; three grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter