Obituary: Robert R. Holmes

Robert R. Holmes, 91, died on Feb. 25 in Poway, California.
“Bob served in the Chemistry Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for more than 40 years, having joined the faculty in 1966. He also acted as editor of the journal Phosphorus, Sulfur, and Silicon and the Related Elements for more than 20 years before retiring in 2008. He published more than 250 articles covering main group chemistry, especially structural, mechanistic, and synthetic phosphorus and silicon chemistry. He enjoyed painting, sailing, traveling the world, the beauty of New Hampshire, and tinkering on projects. He treasured his time with his family most of all.”—Martin D. Rudd, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Education: BS, chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, 1950; PhD, organic chemistry, Purdue University, 1953
Survivors: Daughters, Mary Anne Jones and Kathryn Webber; son, Robert
