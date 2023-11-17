Obituary: Robert T. Anselmi

Robert T. Anselmi, 84, of Littleton, Colorado, died Aug. 26, 2023.
“As much as Bob loved chemistry and all that his knowledge could do to better the world, his greatest loves were his wife, his children, and the Blessed Mother Mary. A faithful, lifelong Catholic gentleman, Bob will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.”—Jennifer Anselmi, daughter-in-law
Most recent title: Chemist, Lockheed Martin
Education: BS, chemistry, Carnegie Institute of Technology, 1960; PhD, chemistry, University of Rochester, 1962
Survivors: Wife, Joan Anselmi; children, Dave Anselmi, Ted Anselmi, Jeanne Anselmi Lindberg, and Rich Anselmi; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter