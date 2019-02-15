Obituary: Robert V. Villwock

Robert V. Villwock, 81, died on Dec. 4, 2018, in Westerville, Ohio.
“Bob retired to his hobby as a jazz musician. His last 20 years were spent playing music all over the greater Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, cities. He loved science and he loved music. He loved the accolades his music brought, but one of his proudest moments was being recognized as a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society. It was as if he finally realized that it was all right to do both!”—Maxine Villwock, wife
Most recent affiliation: Van den Bergh Foods/Unilever
Education: BS, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1961; MBA, systems management, Baldwin-Wallace College, 1980
Survivors: Wife, Maxine; sons, Robert, V. Kurtis, and David; five grandchildren
