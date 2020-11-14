Obituary: Robert W. Roberts

Robert W. Roberts, 90, died July 31 in Nipomo, California.
“Pursuing his interest in chemistry, Bob obtained chemical engineering degrees. He fought in the Korean War as commander of an engineer combat company. He then worked in the petroleum, agriculture, and aerospace industries. He started his career with Conoco and then worked for Rocketdyne and Lockheed, where he developed rockets used in the Apollo missions. He retired from American Cyanamid, where he was the company’s lead engineer responsible for multiple chemical plants worldwide. Bob’s hobbies included golf, woodworking, automotive repair, and flying airplanes. Above all, Bob cherished his family, who will greatly miss his optimistic, generous, and loving spirit.”—Stephen Perusich, son-in-law
Most recent title: Senior manager, American Cyanamid
Education: BS, chemical engineering, 1952, and MS, chemical engineering, 1956, University of Texas at Austin
Survivors: Wife, Vlasta; daughter, Renee; son, Bruce; and one grandchild
