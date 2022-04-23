Obituary: Robert W. Summitt

Robert W. Summitt, 86, died Jan. 9 in Portage, Michigan.
“Robert (Bob) started his career at Corning Glass Works in the R&D department in 1962. Always wanting to teach, he left Corning for a teaching job at Michigan State University in the Metallurgy, Mechanics, and Materials Science Department. He taught for 28 years, 5 of those years as department chairman. Bob’s main area of interest was corrosion. He received a grant from the US Air Force to study corrosion problems on US aircraft. Bob traveled to many countries over the years and was a guest speaker at North Atlantic Treaty Organization conventions. He loved his family, woodworking, ham radio, and music.”—Elizabeth Sandy, daughter
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Michigan State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Michigan, 1955; PhD, physical chemistry, Purdue University, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; daughter, Elizabeth Sandy; son, David
