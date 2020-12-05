Obituary: Robert A. Erb

Robert A. Erb, 88, died June 12 in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
“Dr. Erb had a 39-year career at Franklin Research Center, doing research and development by contract with government and industry. He was awarded 20 US patents. Bob was an independent scientific consultant from 1993 to 2020 and later served as technical director of SiliClone Studio, fabricating custom silicone prostheses. He wrote the book Handbook for Realistic Silicone Prostheses. He also taught adult Sunday School and authored the book Great Verses from the Bible with Comments. He enjoyed oil and silicone painting and playing his organ.”—Family of Robert A. Erb
Most recent title: Technical director, SiliClone Studio
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1953; MS, chemistry, Drexel University, 1959; PhD, physical chemistry, Temple University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Doretta; daughters, Doretta Erb Edinger and Carolyn Joy Erb McCann; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
