Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert A. Newton

by Alexandra A. Taylor
September 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Robert A. Newton, 98, died April 18 in Brady, Texas.

“Bob was born in Oakville, Washington. He began college studies at Pacific Lutheran University. Upon his honorable discharge from the US Navy, he married and continued his education at the University of Washington. Bob retired from Dow Chemical Company after 29 productive years, during which he was awarded 6 patents. He was a member of ACS, Sigma XI, his church, the Bay Area Boy Scouts of America, Men’s Garden Club, and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. He donated over 100 gallons of blood and volunteered as an ESL tutor. He was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and a strong advocate for education, giving generously to universities, colleges, and more.”—Janette Newton Tomlinson, daughter

Most recent title: Associate scientist, Dow Chemical Company Texas Division

Education: PhD, University of Washington, 1953

Survivors: Sons, Kenneth and John; daughters, Joyce Powell and Janette Tomlinson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: David C. Tompkins
Obituary: John Hocking Bayless Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Darrell D. Hicks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE