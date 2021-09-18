Obituary: Robert A. Newton

Robert A. Newton, 98, died April 18 in Brady, Texas.
“Bob was born in Oakville, Washington. He began college studies at Pacific Lutheran University. Upon his honorable discharge from the US Navy, he married and continued his education at the University of Washington. Bob retired from Dow Chemical Company after 29 productive years, during which he was awarded 6 patents. He was a member of ACS, Sigma XI, his church, the Bay Area Boy Scouts of America, Men’s Garden Club, and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. He donated over 100 gallons of blood and volunteered as an ESL tutor. He was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and a strong advocate for education, giving generously to universities, colleges, and more.”—Janette Newton Tomlinson, daughter
Most recent title: Associate scientist, Dow Chemical Company Texas Division
Education: PhD, University of Washington, 1953
Survivors: Sons, Kenneth and John; daughters, Joyce Powell and Janette Tomlinson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren
