Obituary: Robert A. Plane

Robert A. Plane, 90, died on Aug. 6 in Albuquerque, N.M.
“The recipient of several honorary degrees, Plane noted that his most important lesson learned from mentors had been to proceed with honesty and directness. He learned ‘to find the wise people in his organization’ and trust their advice. In addition, Plane noted that students, faculty, and alumni each believe the institution belongs to them, and conflicts can arise among these constituencies. Instead of pushing a particular solution, a wise administrator, in Plane’s view, listens to others and nurtures their ideas.”—Jennifer Plane, daughter
Most recent title: President, Clarkson University
Education: A.B., Evansville College, 1948; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Chicago, 1951
Survivors: Wife, Mary; daughters, Martha, Ann, and Jennifer; son, David
