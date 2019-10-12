Obituary: Roberta F. Colman

Roberta F. Colman, 81, died on Aug. 15 in Media, Pennsylvania.
“Roberta became the first female biochemist at the University of Delaware in 1973. For the next 36 years, until her retirement in 2009, she was a paragon of professionalism, serving as a trailblazer, mentor, and role model for her many students, especially those who were female and/or underrepresented minorities. In the process, she published more than 260 scientific papers and received the two highest awards offered by the university. She served as program director of the University of Delaware’s Chemistry-Biology Interface Program for 16 years. Quoting one of her doctoral students: ‘You were the kindest, most caring person I knew, and your positivity was my guiding light.’ ”—John L. Burmeister, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emerita of chemistry and biochemistry, University of Delaware
Education: AB, chemistry, Radcliffe College, 1959; PhD, biochemistry, Harvard University, 1962; honorary DSc, biochemistry, University of Delaware, 2014
Survivors: Husband, Robert; daughter, Sharon; son, David
