Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Robin “Rod” S. McDowell

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
March 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Rod S. McDowell
Credit: Courtesy of Allison McDowell Enstrom
Rod S. McDowell

Robin “Rod” S. McDowell, 88, died Jan. 16, 2023 in Kirkland, Washington.

“Rod was a molecular spectroscopist. After the invention of tunable diode lasers in the 1970s provided the necessary high spectral resolution, he became the first to fully analyze the complex infrared spectra of spherical-top molecules such as CF4, SiF4, SF6, and UF6. Rod spent 30 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory, working his way up to laboratory fellow. He then changed careers and spent 10 years helping establish the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory at the Pacific Northwest National Lab in Richland, Washington. He encouraged in his children a love of learning and nature, and he was an avid skier and hiker.”—Allison McDowell Enstrom, daughter

Most recent title: Senior chief scientist, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Education: BA, chemistry, Haverford College, 1956; PhD, physical chemistry, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1961

Survivors: Wife, Arlene; daughters, Jennifer and Allison; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marvin Poutsma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Edward R. Birnbaum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE