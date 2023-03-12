Obituary: Robin “Rod” S. McDowell

Robin “Rod” S. McDowell, 88, died Jan. 16, 2023 in Kirkland, Washington.
“Rod was a molecular spectroscopist. After the invention of tunable diode lasers in the 1970s provided the necessary high spectral resolution, he became the first to fully analyze the complex infrared spectra of spherical-top molecules such as CF4, SiF4, SF6, and UF6. Rod spent 30 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory, working his way up to laboratory fellow. He then changed careers and spent 10 years helping establish the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory at the Pacific Northwest National Lab in Richland, Washington. He encouraged in his children a love of learning and nature, and he was an avid skier and hiker.”—Allison McDowell Enstrom, daughter
Most recent title: Senior chief scientist, Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Education: BA, chemistry, Haverford College, 1956; PhD, physical chemistry, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Arlene; daughters, Jennifer and Allison; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter