Obituary: Rodrigo “Rod” B. Andrade

Rodrigo B. Andrade, 47, died May 24 in Philadelphia.
“Rod was a consummate scholar and teacher to both graduate and undergraduate students at Temple University. His enthusiasm for chemistry was legendary in our department. He frequently made unannounced visits to his colleagues and commandeered their whiteboards to excitedly discuss a latest synthetic [chemistry] idea. His love of Brazilian coffee likely facilitated this intellectual process. What was definitely the case, however, was that during his brilliant career at Temple, he developed innovative new chemistry for the asymmetric synthesis of architecturally complex natural products. His clear insights and elegant work will stand as guides to future generations of chemists.”—Daniel Strongin, colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Temple University
Education: BA, biophysics, Johns Hopkins University, 1996; PhD, chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2001
Survivors: Wife, Denise; two daughters
