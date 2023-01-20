Obituary: Roger K. West

Roger K. West, 84, died July 30, 2022, in Montclair, New Jersey.
“Roger’s high school career assessment determined he should be a plumber. His family often joked that despite his PhD, working in a polymer reactor plant connecting pipes and actuating valves was not so far from that early prediction. Roger had a productive 30-year career at Exxon’s polymer division, eventually being named an ACS Hero of Chemistry for his work on viscosity modifiers for engine oil. He enjoyed a second career as a patent searcher. Outside of work, Roger was a steadfast family man who also loved to sing, taste wine, and study languages—including French and Mandarin. He is greatly missed.”—Sharon West, daughter
Most recent title: Research and Development Engineer, Exxon Chemical
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1961; PhD, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Mary Lou; children, David and Sharon; four grandchildren
