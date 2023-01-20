Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Roger K. West

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 20, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Roger K. West.
Credit: Courtesy of Sharon West
Roger K. West

Roger K. West, 84, died July 30, 2022, in Montclair, New Jersey.

“Roger’s high school career assessment determined he should be a plumber. His family often joked that despite his PhD, working in a polymer reactor plant connecting pipes and actuating valves was not so far from that early prediction. Roger had a productive 30-year career at Exxon’s polymer division, eventually being named an ACS Hero of Chemistry for his work on viscosity modifiers for engine oil. He enjoyed a second career as a patent searcher. Outside of work, Roger was a steadfast family man who also loved to sing, taste wine, and study languages—including French and Mandarin. He is greatly missed.”—Sharon West, daughter

Most recent title: Research and Development Engineer, Exxon Chemical

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1961; PhD, chemical engineering, Cornell University, 1965

Survivors: Wife, Mary Lou; children, David and Sharon; four grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Donald J. Plazek
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Michael Bratychak
Obituary: John H. Litchfield

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE