Obituaries

Obituary: Roger R. Festa

by Linda Wang
October 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 41
Roger R. Festa, 67, died on May 25 in Kirksville, Mo.

“Roger served as president of the American Institute of Chemists from 1996 to 1997 and on the board of directors for 18 years. He continued his service as a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Institute of Chemists Foundation. From 1980 to 1990, Roger was an associate editor of the Journal of Chemical Education. His primary research interest was in the processes and outcomes of undergraduate chemistry education. Roger was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and served as faculty adviser of the Missouri Mu chapter. He and H. David Wohlers established Truman State University’s chapter of Alpha Chi Sigma.”—family of Roger Festa

Most recent title: Emeritus professor, Truman State University

Education: B.A., chemistry and biology, Saint Michael’s College, 1972; M.A., agriculture, University of Vermont, 1979; Ph.D., education, University of Connecticut, 1982

Survivors: Sister, Angela Festa Cerutti

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

