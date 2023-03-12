Obituary: Roland K. “Pom” Pomeroy

Roland K. “Pom” Pomeroy, 77, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Burnaby, British Columbia.
“Pom was passionate about teaching chemistry. As noted in his university Excellence in Teaching Award citation, his enthusiasm in the classroom was infectious. That same passion and enthusiasm extended to his research. New osmium compound discoveries were rarely achieved without the contribution of Pom’s keen intuition. He was not one to leave stones unturned, often getting manuscripts returned with few, or no, corrections from the referees. Pom was strongly committed to justice, filled with empathy for those who struggled, a seminal mentor, and, mostly, a friend who will be missed. Always look on the bright side of life, mate!”—Harry Davis, former student
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Simon Fraser University
Education: BS, chemistry, Imperial College London, 1967; PhD, chemistry, University of Alberta, 1971
Survivors: Son, Ken; daughter, Elizabeth
