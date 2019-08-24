Obituary: Rolla M. Dyer

Rolla M. Dyer, 96, died on March 17 in Clarksville, Indiana.
“I have so many memories; where do I start? One memory I have related to the American Chemical Society is back in August 1973 when my dad took me with him to the Chicago convention when I was still in high school. I went in the exhibit hall, and he also took me on a field trip to Argonne National Laboratory. We spent part of the day on a sailboat on Lake Michigan with a friend.”—Jeffrey Dyer, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Southern Indiana
Education: BS, chemistry, Western Kentucky State Teachers College, 1944; PhD, chemistry, University of Louisville, 1963
Survivors: Daughter, Rhoda; son, Jeffrey
