Obituary: Ronald Davis Grigsby

Ronald Davis Grigsby, 85, died May 19, 2021, in Belton, Texas.
“When I think of seeing his face and reaction to the birth of our seven children, I always smile. Somehow, through the years, we kept our sanity, dignity, and love for each other. Now we have 18 grandchildren, and no one has moved back home! Ron fiercely loved his family and his prized position, his 1915 Ford Model T, ‘Hattie Lee.’ Ron was an active member of ACS for 57 years and found strength in his work until the age of 83. We hope he made a lasting impression to the field of mass spectrometry, to which his career was devoted.”—Nancy Jane Grigsby, wife
Most recent title: Senior chemist, TRW Automotive
Education: BSc, zoology, University of Oklahoma, 1958; BSc, chemistry, University of Oklahoma, 1959; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Oklahoma, 1966
Survivors: Wife, Nancy Jane Grigsby; children, Lynn Frieda, Brian, Debra Bechtel, David, Steven, Jonathan, and Sara Gallegos
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter