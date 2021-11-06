Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Ronald N. Sampson

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 6, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

A photo of Ronald N. Sampson.
Credit: Courtesy of Stanley Sampson
Ronald N. Sampson

Ronald N. Sampson, 90, died Sept. 8 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

“Ron was a dedicated professional and family man. He served in many leadership roles over the years, including the Toastmasters, Kiwanis, and served as president of the global professional organization IEEE. He enjoyed traveling for work and always had a great story to share. He was a collector of limericks and very enthusiastic about Civil War history. Ron also enjoyed fishing, the company of friends, and ornithology. His love of birds has been passed down to the next three generations of Sampsons. He was a committed man of faith and service.”—Stanley Sampson, son

Most recent title: manager, chemical sciences division, Westinghouse Research and Development Center

Education: BS, chemical engineering, Carnegie Tech, 1952; BS, electrical engineering, Carnegie Tech, 1953

Survivors: partner, Lucy Williams; children, Stanley, Scott, Lee, Mark, and Kim; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert Eian
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Everett R. Greene
Obituary: William J. Vullo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE