Obituary: Ronald N. Sampson

Ronald N. Sampson, 90, died Sept. 8 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
“Ron was a dedicated professional and family man. He served in many leadership roles over the years, including the Toastmasters, Kiwanis, and served as president of the global professional organization IEEE. He enjoyed traveling for work and always had a great story to share. He was a collector of limericks and very enthusiastic about Civil War history. Ron also enjoyed fishing, the company of friends, and ornithology. His love of birds has been passed down to the next three generations of Sampsons. He was a committed man of faith and service.”—Stanley Sampson, son
Most recent title: manager, chemical sciences division, Westinghouse Research and Development Center
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Carnegie Tech, 1952; BS, electrical engineering, Carnegie Tech, 1953
Survivors: partner, Lucy Williams; children, Stanley, Scott, Lee, Mark, and Kim; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
