Obituary: Ross Davis Compton

Ross Davis Compton, 86, died March 2, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas.
“He taught chemistry at Texas State University from 1966 to 2019. Besides teaching, he loved to travel; our family visited 47 states in America, Canada, Mexico, and many European countries. He always looked forward to camping with the Boy Scouts, taking Spanish lessons, and playing his trumpet.”—Kathryn Shaw, daughter
Most recent title: Professor, Texas State University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1956, and MS, chemistry, 1957, North Texas State University; PhD, chemistry, University of Texas at Austin, 1965
Survivors: Daughters, Sharon Williamson, Kathryn Shaw, and Judith Wren; son, Donald
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter