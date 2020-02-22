Obituary: Roy W. King

Roy W. King, 86, died on Aug. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.
“Roy and his wife, Ann, were both active as amateur actors at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. He will be remembered for his endless sense of humor, his broad knowledge of the arts and classical music, and his gracious willingness to help faculty and graduate students with spectral interpretation.”—Bill Dolbier and Katherine Williams, friends and colleagues
Most recent title: Assistant research scientist, University of Florida
Education: BA, chemistry, 1954, and PhD, chemistry, 1958, Caius College
