Obituary: Roy May

“Roy began his career as a chemist in 1942 working for the Tennessee Valley Authority in the ammonium nitrate laboratory as a supervisor. He ran chemical tests on various stages of the manufacturing process of ammonium nitrate, which was used in ammunition by the army. He worked in this position until the end of World War II in 1945 and then transferred to the phosphate fertilizer laboratory. He took a leave of absence from TVA to earn a master’s degree and then went back to TVA as an industrial hygiene chemist. His work involved medical, pollution, and toxicological analysis and research to develop chemical and monitoring methods to measure air pollutants associated with the phosphate development plant. He published a paper on the analysis of phosphate compounds associated with the plant in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He retired from TVA in 1978 after 35 years.”—family of Roy May