Obituary: Salomeia (Shulamith) Schlick

Salomeia “Shulamith” Schlick, 86, died on Jan. 15 in Beverly Hills, Michigan.
“Shula was a demanding professor to learn from and an intense colleague to work alongside. She held herself and those around her to the highest standards, but her motivation was always one of loving mentorship. Shula cared deeply about promoting women in science and will be greatly missed by her collaborators, former research group members, and department colleagues alike.”—Matt Mio, former student and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emerita of chemistry, University of Detroit Mercy
Education: BSc, chemical engineering, MSc, polymer chemistry, DSc, molecular spectroscopy, Technion—Israel Institute of Technology
Survivors: Husband, Haim; daughters, Daphne, Tamar, and Yaël
