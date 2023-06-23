Obituary: Sergii Ivanov

Sergii Ivanov, 66, died March 6, 2021, in Kiev, Ukraine.
“Sergii was a famous scientist, a good manager, and a wonderful friend. He was also a laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in Science and Technology. His memory will remain with us.”—Stepan Dychkovskyy, friend
Most recent title: First vice-rector, National Academy of Culture and Arts Management
Education: Doctor of chemical sciences, National Polytechnic University of Ukraine, 1995
