Obituary: Sharad Sathe

Sharad Sathe, 81, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Chesterfield, Missouri.
“Besides being a great chemist, Sharad also had a passion for Indian classical music. He published a CD of his compositions in 2010. In retirement, he trained future Tabla (Indian drums) players in the Saint Louis area. But his most favorite role was being ‘Aaba’ to his grandson, Teddy. Sharad loved to travel and had visited over 35 countries and 47 states. His dream of visiting all 50 states remained unfulfilled. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He lived a very full life. At the end, he chose quality over quantity.”—Usha Sathe, wife
Most recent title: Technical director of R&D, Mallinckrodt
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Bombay, 1960; BPharm, pharmacy, Banaras Hindu University, 1963; PhD, chemistry, Indiana University, 1971
Survivors: Wife, Usha; daughters, Swapna and Vandana; one grandson
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter