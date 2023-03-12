Obituary: Sigmund M. Csicsery

Sigmund M. Csicsery, 93, died Dec. 18, 2022, in Moraga, California.
“Sigmund is mourned by his family, as well as many friends, colleagues, and acquaintances with whom he made connections throughout the world. His remains will be laid to rest at the Tahy family crypt in Balatonszemes, Hungary. Sigmund was a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and was awarded the prestigious Gábor Dénes Award in 2020–2021. He had over 50 publications and 27 patents to his name.”—George Csicsery, brother
Most recent title: Senior research associate, Chevron Research Company
Education: MS, chemical engineering, Technical University of Budapest, 1951; PhD, organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Gabrielle; brother, George
