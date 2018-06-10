Obituary: Siobhan P. Milde

Siobhan P. Milde, 48, died on Oct. 26, 2017, in Ramsey, N.J.
“After completing her Ph.D. and following postdoctoral work at King’s College, Siobhan joined the Dartmouth chemistry department as general chemistry laboratory director and senior lecturer. Siobhan was a dedicated educator and cared deeply that students not only absorbed chemistry but also could continue in the sciences. Siobhan was an avid skier and was always full of life, energy, and a desire to share ideas about how students’ educational experience could be successful. She was devoted to students of color and students for whom science was hard. She encouraged and inspired students so they could achieve their academic goals.”—Gordon W. Gribble, friend and colleague
Most recent title: senior lecturer, St. John’s University
Education: B.S., chemistry, SUNY New Paltz, 1992; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of New Hampshire, 2000
Survivors: sisters, Marina Milde Feeney, Francesca Milde Tsiang, and Rachel Rosenthal; brother, Colin
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter