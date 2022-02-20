Obituary: Sonja Krause

Sonja Krause, 88, died Dec. 1, 2021, in Slingerlands, New York.
“Sonja Krause overcame many challenges in her life to become a well-respected professor of chemistry at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She had many wonderful graduate students from many different countries, published papers in some of the best journals, went to many scientific meetings, and ran two small international meetings. The scientific community benefited from her contributions, and she will be missed.”—Carolyn Goodwin, stepdaughter
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Education: BS, chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1954; PhD, physical chemistry, University of California, 1957
Survivors: Stepchildren, Carolyn Goodwin and Alan Goodwin
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter