Obituaries

Obituary: Sorina Popescu

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
April 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
Sorina Popescu.
Credit: Courtesy of Boyce Thompson Institute
Sorina Popescu

Sorina Popescu, 53, died Dec. 19, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi.

“Sorina earned her doctorate in plant molecular biology from Rutgers University in 2003 and continued with postdoctoral studies at Yale University, where she led a protein microarray National Science Foundation project. She started her lab in plant signaling and immunity at the Boyce Thompson Institute and moved to Mississippi State University to further develop her teaching and research. She created a nationally competitive and internationally recognized program that led to paradigm-changing discoveries in plant immunity. Sorina strived to educate others, with a particular passion for providing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics opportunities for women. Until her final days, she continued to teach and mentor students.”—Gregory Bohach, colleague

Most recent title: Associate professor, Mississippi State University

Education: BS/MS, biology, University of Bucharest, 1993; PhD, plant molecular biology, Rutgers University, 2003

Survivors: Husband, George; son, Nicholas; daughter, Medeea

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

