Obituary: Stanley E. Manahan

Stanley E. Manahan, 85, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
“Stanley was a pioneer in environmental chemistry. He wrote the textbook Environmental Chemistry, which was first published in 1972 and is now in its 11th edition. His research was also in this area, primarily focused on waste treatment methods, resulting in over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles. He was a longtime local ACS tour speaker. Stanley was a thoughtful and encouraging mentor for 30 PhD and 15 master’s students during his career at the University of Missouri. The relationships he developed with his students did not end upon graduation; rather, he developed lifelong bonds with them.”—Scott Martin and Ken Garrison, former PhD students
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Missouri–Columbia
Education: AB, chemistry, Emporia State University, 1960; PhD, chemistry, University of Kansas, 1965
Survivors: Wife, Anne; daughters, Valerie and Veronica; three grandchildren
