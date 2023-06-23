Obituary: Stanley-Pierre Ngeyi

Stanley-Pierre Ngeyi, 65, died Feb. 21, 2023, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
“Stan was a brilliant man, a compassionate teacher, and one who was respected by his colleagues and administrators. Reading the student comments from his guestbook, it is obvious that the students absolutely loved him. We are not only left with a hole in our hearts, but also with a hole in the hearts of the community because of his charity work outside of the classroom.”—Maria Kuhn, colleague and friend
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Madonna University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Yaounde, 1979; MS, inorganic chemistry, 1983, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1987, University of Michigan
Survivors: Wife, Vivian; nieces, Mercy and Rosie
