Obituary: Stefan Berger

Stefan Berger, 77, died April 2, 2023, in Hechingen, Germany.
“Stefan, born 1946 in Heidelberg, Germany, obtained his PhD in organic chemistry at the University of Tübingen. After a postdoc at the California Institute of Technology, he became the head of the newly founded nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) department at University of Marburg and later professor for structural analytical chemistry at the University of Leipzig (1997–2013). His textbooks on NMR spectroscopy are considered standard works today. Those who were lucky enough to meet Stefan personally appreciated his candid directness tempered by a deep human humor. On April 2, after a long illness, our community lost one of our great teachers.”—Jörg Matysik, colleague
Most recent title: Professor of structural analytical chemistry, University of Leipzig
Education: PhD, organic chemistry, University of Tübingen, 1973
Survivors: Wife, Sigrid Berger-Hauff; children, Franziska, Bernhard, Lucina, Dominika, and Cornelius
