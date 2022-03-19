Obituary: Stephen H. Wentland

Stephen H. Wentland, 81, died Nov. 12, 2021, in Houston.
“During his 29-year career as a professor in the Chemistry Department at Houston Baptist University (HBU), Stephen (Steve) Wentland was revered by his students as an outstanding educator. At HBU he served as Chemistry Department chair for many years and was faculty adviser for the student branch of the American Chemical Society and the Vietnamese Student Club. He was awarded a Distinguished Professorship at his retirement in 2006. Steve was an avid reader, writer, and singer. He authored two chemistry textbooks as well as a number of other technical writings.”—Mark Wentland, brother
Most recent title: Distinguished professor, Houston Baptist University
Education: BS, chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1962; PhD, organic chemistry, Yale University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Wendy; son, Christopher; daughter, Meredith Berry; six grandchildren
