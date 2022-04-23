Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Stephen R. Daniel

by Alexandra A. Taylor
April 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Stephen R. Daniel
Credit: Courtesy of Linda H. Daniel
Stephen R. Daniel

Stephen R. Daniel, 78, died April 15, 2021, in Lakewood, Colorado.

“In the course of his service to the Colorado School of Mines, Steve taught almost every chemistry class offered, never reusing lecture notes but composing new ones each time. He received numerous teaching awards and published in the fields of environmental chemistry, fuels and petrochemistry, and chemical education. Additionally, Daniel taught in the McBride Honors Program, serving as interim principal tutor in 2001. He was the faculty adviser for Mines Little Theatre for more than 40 years and was known on campus for his frequent acting roles. He sang in the Mines Chorus and participated in campus governance.”—Linda H. Daniel, wife

Most recent title: Head, Colorado School of Mines Department of Chemistry and Geochemistry

Education: BS, mineral engineering chemistry, 1965, MS, chemistry and chemical engineering, 1966, and PhD, chemical and petroleum refining engineering, 1971, Colorado School of Mines

Survivors: Wife, Linda H. Daniel; daughters, Ingrid and Kirstin; sons, Erik and Kurt; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

