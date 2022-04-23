Obituary: Stephen R. Daniel

Stephen R. Daniel, 78, died April 15, 2021, in Lakewood, Colorado.
“In the course of his service to the Colorado School of Mines, Steve taught almost every chemistry class offered, never reusing lecture notes but composing new ones each time. He received numerous teaching awards and published in the fields of environmental chemistry, fuels and petrochemistry, and chemical education. Additionally, Daniel taught in the McBride Honors Program, serving as interim principal tutor in 2001. He was the faculty adviser for Mines Little Theatre for more than 40 years and was known on campus for his frequent acting roles. He sang in the Mines Chorus and participated in campus governance.”—Linda H. Daniel, wife
Most recent title: Head, Colorado School of Mines Department of Chemistry and Geochemistry
Education: BS, mineral engineering chemistry, 1965, MS, chemistry and chemical engineering, 1966, and PhD, chemical and petroleum refining engineering, 1971, Colorado School of Mines
Survivors: Wife, Linda H. Daniel; daughters, Ingrid and Kirstin; sons, Erik and Kurt; five grandchildren
