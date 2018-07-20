Obituary: Stephen Roy Holbrook

Stephen Roy Holbrook, 68, died on Aug. 12, 2017, in Moraga, Calif.
“One of Steve’s favorite aphorisms was ‘Life is short; science is long.’ He overcame lifetime physical disabilities from polio contracted at age four to become a well-known macromolecular crystallographer and bioinformaticist. His field of interest was structure and prediction of novel noncoding RNAs, and he worked with his wife on many projects. Despite additional health challenges in later years, he always maintained a positive attitude, cherished life, showed a beautiful smile, and made time to help out any friend or colleague. His enthusiastic pursuit of science lasted a lifetime; he is greatly missed by family, former colleagues, and friends.”—Libby Holbrook, wife
Most recent title: Staff scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1969, and Ph.D., physical chemistry, 1974, University of Oklahoma
Survivors: Wife, Libby; son, Bryan
